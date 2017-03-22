Family thankful after children in stolen vehicle found safely in Flint
Courtney Patterson's tears of concern became those of joy after finding out her grandchildren were found safe in Flint a few hours after the vehicle they were in was stolen Wednesday morning outside a Burton gas station. "They're safe, their mommy and daddy have them," she said while surrounded by family and reporters at the Burton Police Department where a command center had been set up to help track down the children.
