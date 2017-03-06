Experts meet on water infrastructure ...

Experts meet on water infrastructure issues in Flint

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder opened a conference on water infrastructure by pointing to Flint's water crisis as a "warning signal." More than 300 water quality experts and water system vendors are in Flint for this week's conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mon Alex Vandenberg 107
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Mar 2 Confused 295
Michael Moore Mar 2 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC