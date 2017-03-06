Experts meet on water infrastructure issues in Flint
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder opened a conference on water infrastructure by pointing to Flint's water crisis as a "warning signal." More than 300 water quality experts and water system vendors are in Flint for this week's conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC