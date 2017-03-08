Experts' affidavits point to Flint wa...

Experts' affidavits point to Flint water as source of Legionnaires' outbreak

The Flint water system is the likely source of a Legionnaires' outbreak that killed 12 people in 2014 and 2015, an expert on the disease says in a new affidavit filed with state health regulators. Dr. Janet Stout's statement was included in more than 100 pages of documents filed by McLaren-Flint hospital with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, March 10. In a February, DHHS ordered McLaren to turn over information related to cases of Legionnaires' and declared the hospital's water system "a nuisance, unsanitary condition or cause of illness" -- apparently the first time the state has issued such a order to a hospital.

