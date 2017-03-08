Experts' affidavits point to Flint water as source of Legionnaires' outbreak
The Flint water system is the likely source of a Legionnaires' outbreak that killed 12 people in 2014 and 2015, an expert on the disease says in a new affidavit filed with state health regulators. Dr. Janet Stout's statement was included in more than 100 pages of documents filed by McLaren-Flint hospital with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, March 10. In a February, DHHS ordered McLaren to turn over information related to cases of Legionnaires' and declared the hospital's water system "a nuisance, unsanitary condition or cause of illness" -- apparently the first time the state has issued such a order to a hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 min
|jersey city
|20,895
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC