EXCLUSIVE: Cher 'Worried' About Her 90-Year-Old Mother Georgia Holt's 'Fragile' State, Source Says
The 70-year-old actress worried fans after dropping out of her upcoming Lifetime movie due to a "serious family issue," though a source tells ET that the icon is in good health. Instead, Cher's inability to commit to the film stems from her concern for her mother Georgia Holt's "fragile" state.
