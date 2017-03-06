Evidence lacking to support 'lead diet'

Read more: EurekAlert!

For years, parents of children with high blood lead concentrations have been advised by health experts to provide their kids foods rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C. The research behind these dietary recommendations, however, is lacking, according to a new paper by a University at Buffalo researcher published online today in the Journal of Pediatrics . "We don't have the right evidence base to be making these recommendations," says the paper's author, Katarzyna Kordas, an associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health in UB's School of Public Health and Health Professions.

