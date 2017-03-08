Environmental justice advocate discusses EPA resignation at Flint summit

A senior adviser with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Environmental Justice visiting Flint on Thursday, March 9, said disbanding the group he helped create could lead to disenfranchisement in places like the Vehicle City. Mustafa Ali, a founding member of the Office of Environmental Justice in the early 1990s, was in Flint to take part in the March 9-10 Environmental Justice Summit at Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church, which is set to include panel and resident discussions.

