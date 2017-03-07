Don't Let Corporations Control Vulnerable Americans' Water
Like his other policies and proposals, Trump's infrastructure improvement plan is pure smoke and mirrors - designed to give the illusion of action and progress, while ultimately doing nothing but empowering corporations. Hundreds of people gathered outside the White House last week before Trump's address to Congress to remind him that they're resisting his divisive agenda.
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
