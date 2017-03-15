Donald Trump's Decision to Meet with Flint's Mayor is Reminiscent of a Twilight Zone Episode...

Donald Trump announced today that he will meet with the Mayor of Flint, Michigan after pledging to cut the Environmental Protection Agency's budget by historic levels. "The irony of Donald Trump meeting with the Mayor of Flint after he pledged to make historic cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to protect clean water is reminiscent of an absurd episode of the Twilight Zone.a Not only does he deal in alternate facts, but he apparently lives in an alternate universe.

