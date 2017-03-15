Donald Trump's Decision to Meet with ...

Donald Trump's Decision to Meet with Flint's Mayor is Reminiscent of a Twilight Zone Episode...

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Common Dreams

Donald Trump announced today that he will meet with the Mayor of Flint, Michigan after pledging to cut the Environmental Protection Agency's budget by historic levels. "The irony of Donald Trump meeting with the Mayor of Flint after he pledged to make historic cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to protect clean water is reminiscent of an absurd episode of the Twilight Zone.a Not only does he deal in alternate facts, but he apparently lives in an alternate universe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr WPWW 20,910
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Tue o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar 6 Alex Vandenberg 107
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Mar 2 Confused 295
Michael Moore Mar 2 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC