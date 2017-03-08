Did officials at Pa. school district cover up dangerous lead levels in drinking water?

The rural western Pennsylvania school district where a lead-tainted water scandal prompted the resignations of administrators and the closure of an elementary school is now facing questions about what those officials knew, and when. According to reports, on Aug. 15 of last year, the Department of Environmental Protection notified Butler Area School District administrators of unacceptable lead levels above 15 parts per billion and as high as 55 parts per billion in the well water supplied to Summit Township Elementary School.

