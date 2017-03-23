Dave Chappelle returns in style

The Benign-Violation Theory of humor set forth by Dr. Peter McGraw argues that "humor only occurs when something seems wrong, unsettling or threatening, but simultaneously seems okay, acceptable or safe." Humor can be slipped into an argument to put an audience at ease, opening them up to extremely controversial ideas - it allows people to convey thoughts that might not be acceptable in a more sober context.

