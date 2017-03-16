County approves pipeline, Flint keeps...

County approves pipeline, Flint keeps Detroit water for now

12 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Michigan's Genesee County has approved a plan that will allow it to begin drawing and treating water from a new pipeline to Lake Huron while the city of Flint continues buying pre-treated water from Detroit's system. A county board on Wednesday approved building a 7-mile connector to the new Karegnondi Water Authority this year, the Flint Journal reported.

