Class Action Lawsuit Consolidates Claims Against Saint-Gobain

A single class-action lawsuit against Saint-Gobain - a multinational plastics company with a plant in Merrimack - will replace four cases originally filed separately in Federal Court. The plaintiffs all claim Saint-Gobain polluted their drinking water by emitting chemicals known as perfluorichemicals, or PFCs.

