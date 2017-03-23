Cher Pulls Out Of Lifetime's Flint Water Crisis Movie For Family Reasons

EXCLUSIVE: Cher has departed Flint , Lifetime 's original movie about the water-contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan, citing a family issue that would prevent her from traveling to Toronto where Flint is slated to begin production next month. The movie, executive produced by Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, and Katie Couric, has been in the process of casting the other roles.

