Cher: 'My Flint water crisis film is the real deal'
Cher is relying on her firsthand knowledge to craft a film of great merit about the Flint, Michigan water crisis. The 70-year-old singer and actress is working on a Lifetime Television project about the pollution disaster, which left thousands of people exposed to lead contaminated water thanks to local authorities' decision in 2014 to switch the city's water supply from one river to another.
