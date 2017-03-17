Brazile Admits Leak Ex-DNC chair says she did forward town hall questions to Clinton
Former interim Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile admitted Friday that she forwarded Democratic primary town hall questions to members of Hillary Clinton's campaign - something she had previously denied. In an essay for Time published Friday, called "Russian DNC Narrative Played Out Exactly As They Hoped," the Democratic strategist said she had in fact passed on topics, despite saying she had not when her communications with the campaign were leaked by WikiLeaks in October.
