Borough presidents pressure DOE: Flin...

Borough presidents pressure DOE: Flint tragedy can't be repeated here 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Amid mounting anxiety over elevated lead levels in city school water , all five borough presidents partnered on a letter calling on Chancellor Carmen FariA a to tackle the matter with greater urgency. Referencing the lead crisis that has engulfed Flint, Mich., they asked the city Department of Education to combat the problem immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 min debit 20,864
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) 10 hr Confused 295
Michael Moore 17 hr patriot 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Feb 27 Abria Taylor 98
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Space Station
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,277,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC