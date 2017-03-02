Borough presidents pressure DOE: Flint tragedy can't be repeated here 0:0
Amid mounting anxiety over elevated lead levels in city school water , all five borough presidents partnered on a letter calling on Chancellor Carmen FariA a to tackle the matter with greater urgency. Referencing the lead crisis that has engulfed Flint, Mich., they asked the city Department of Education to combat the problem immediately.
