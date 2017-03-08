Board approves recall petition language against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver
The Genesee County Board of Electors voted two to one to approve language for the recall petition. The decision allows Weaver's critics to begin collecting signatures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
