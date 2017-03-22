Amber Alert: Car stolen in Flint area with 2 young children in the backseat
The car was stolen just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station on Saginaw Street in Burton. The mother of the children told WNEM she went into the gas station and saw a heavy-set, black man wearing a red hoodie get into her car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC