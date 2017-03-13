700 laid-off GM workerswill get their jobs back
It the kind of news that no one who gets laid off expects to hear -- youA re rehired! But thatA s exactly whatA s about to happen 700 General Motors workers who were laid off earlier this month when the automaker cut 1,100 jobs. The automaker said Wednesday that it is adding 500 jobs back to its Lansing Delta Township plant in 2018.
