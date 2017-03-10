100 Cities Ranked by Home Fire Risk: The Hartford
According to The Hartford Home Fire Index, which ranks 100 cities based on their home fire risk, the top five highest risks are: Detroit, Mich.; Shreveport, La.; Boston, Mass.; Flint, Mich. and Richmond, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Henry Francisco
|20,900
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|6 hr
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC