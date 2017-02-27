"You're fired!" Witches around the world cast spell on President Trump - and nothing happened
According to estimates, at least one million people in the U.S. practice witchcraft, and at the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 24th many witches worldwide came together on social media to cast a mass spell on President Donald Trump. "You're fired, you're fired, you're fired!" chanted a group of Wiccans who posted the video on Facebook .
