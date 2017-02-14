With States Not Making the Grade for Schools' Drinking Water, Groups...

With States Not Making the Grade for ...

In the wake of the crisis in Flint, Michigan, new data shows that lead in schools' drinking water is a pervasive problem. With the District of Columbia considering a strong new law, Environment America and U.S. PIRG are launching Get the Lead Out - a campaign to get state and local officials to eliminate the threat of lead in drinking water at school.

