Viral Post About Shirt Tucked Over Woman's Windshield Was a 'Random Prank'

12 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV

The 19-year-old woman who posted a Facebook warning after finding a shirt laid over her windshield was the victim of a "random prank," police say. On Feb. 16, Ashley Hardacre had just finished working at the Genesee Valley Mall in Flint, Michigan, and walked across the dark parking lot to her car - when she found a blue flannel shirt thrown over her windshield and tucked underneath a windshield wiper.

