Unusual divorce ends with man in jail for refusing to pay ex-wife's lawyer
Attorney F. Kay Behm goes over paperwork with legal secretary Barbara Warren at her office in the Phoenix Building in downtown Flint. Behm was named this month to the probate judge seat left vacant by the late Judge Robert Weiss of Grand Blanc, who died in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Vickiegale
|294
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Game on
|20,807
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 1
|Asia Aaron
|91
|Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl...
|Jan 30
|CRD
|1
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC