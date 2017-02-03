Two suspects in Walmart killings recently convicted of other felonies
Two people charged in the robbery and killing of a pair of Flint men in a Walmart parking lot were recently convicted of felonies for separate crimes on the west side of the state. Brothers Otis Smith Jr. and Anthony Holloway, along with Erin Mongar, are charged in the Jan. 27 drug-related shooting that left two Flint men dead inside an SUV in the Caledonia Township shopping center parking lot.
