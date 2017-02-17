Two people in critical condition after Friday shootings

On Feb. 17, police responded to an apartment at 3901 Hammerburg Road after reports of a shooting at 2:13 a.m. According to a Feb. 17 press release, police found an adult victim who had been shot and later placed in critical condition after being transported to Hurley Medical Center. Another shooting on North Saginaw in Flint also left a man in critical condition, according to news reports from ABC12.

