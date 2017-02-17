Two people in critical condition afte...

Two people in critical condition after Friday shootings

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

On Feb. 17, police responded to an apartment at 3901 Hammerburg Road after reports of a shooting at 2:13 a.m. According to a Feb. 17 press release, police found an adult victim who had been shot and later placed in critical condition after being transported to Hurley Medical Center. Another shooting on North Saginaw in Flint also left a man in critical condition, according to news reports from ABC12.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This is want my Daddy said ...... 1 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Louise 20,839
News Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis... 20 hr Faith 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 14 ThomasA 4
Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11) Feb 14 N R Tate 4
Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi... Feb 6 Save children 1
Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07) Feb 5 Dia51 15
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Egypt
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC