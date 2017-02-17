Two people in critical condition after Friday shootings
On Feb. 17, police responded to an apartment at 3901 Hammerburg Road after reports of a shooting at 2:13 a.m. According to a Feb. 17 press release, police found an adult victim who had been shot and later placed in critical condition after being transported to Hurley Medical Center. Another shooting on North Saginaw in Flint also left a man in critical condition, according to news reports from ABC12.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|1 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Louise
|20,839
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|20 hr
|Faith
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|4
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Feb 6
|Save children
|1
|Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07)
|Feb 5
|Dia51
|15
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC