Two Flint water lawsuits dismissed by same federal court judge

A federal court judge has dismissed two lawsuits tied to Flint water contamination, saying the complaints against Gov. Rick Snyder and others are precluded under the Safe Drinking Water Act. U.S. District Judge John C. O'Meara issued orders Tuesday, Feb. 7, dismissing cases filed by Flint residents Luke Waid, Myia McMillian and others against Snyder, the state of Michigan, city of Flint and other government agencies and officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.