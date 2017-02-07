Two Flint water lawsuits dismissed by same federal court judge
A federal court judge has dismissed two lawsuits tied to Flint water contamination, saying the complaints against Gov. Rick Snyder and others are precluded under the Safe Drinking Water Act. U.S. District Judge John C. O'Meara issued orders Tuesday, Feb. 7, dismissing cases filed by Flint residents Luke Waid, Myia McMillian and others against Snyder, the state of Michigan, city of Flint and other government agencies and officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Mon
|Save children
|1
|Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07)
|Feb 5
|Dia51
|15
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Feb 4
|Vickiegale
|294
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 1
|Asia Aaron
|91
|Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl...
|Jan 30
|CRD
|1
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC