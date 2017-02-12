This Woman's Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone
Yesterday, a story spread across Facebook and Twitter like crazy - it was the story of a woman who found a shirt paid over her windshield. Ashley Hardacre, from Flint, Michigan, had finished her day working at the Genesee Valley Mall when she found a blue flannel shirt tucked under her windshield wiper and spread across her windshield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|21 hr
|Faith
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 20
|Philbert
|3
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 20
|Philbert
|3
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Feb 18
|Faith
|1
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Feb 6
|Save children
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC