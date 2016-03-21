This March 21, 2016 file photo shows ...

This March 21, 2016 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant water tower in Flint, Mich. (WOOD photo

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

"Systemic racism" going back decades is at the core of problems that caused a lead-contaminated water crisis in the majority black city of Flint, according to a Michigan Civil Rights Commission report issued Friday. The report says the commission did not unearth any civil rights law violations and that nobody "intended to poison Flint."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Wondering 20,837
News Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis... 4 hr Faith 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 14 ThomasA 4
Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11) Feb 14 N R Tate 4
Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi... Feb 6 Save children 1
Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07) Feb 5 Dia51 15
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Feb 4 Vickiegale 294
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC