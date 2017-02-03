The Latest: Iranian graduate student denied entry returns
The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : An Iranian graduate student who was denied entry into the United States under President Donald Trump's travel ban has returned to America after a judge halted the order. The Los Angeles Times reports Sara Yarjani was among those caught in a confusing legal limbo after Trump signed the order Jan. 27, about seven hours before Yarjani landed in Los Angeles on a flight from Oslo.
