Student composers make their debut
Not only is WSU constantly generating new research, but also new music. Between the two composition studios at WSU, there are around 11 composition majors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Evergreen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|10 hr
|Abria Taylor
|98
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Feb 18
|Faith
|1
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC