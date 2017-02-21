State 'talking about' ending Flint bottled water distribution, mayor says
State officials are talking about cutting off funding for bottled water distribution in Flint by summer, Mayor Karen Weaver says. Weaver said the city has been represented in meetings where bottled water distribution has been discussed and representatives of state government have "been talking about through maybe September."
