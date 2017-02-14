State orders Flint hospital to take steps to reduce Legionnaires' disease risk
State health department officials are ordering McLaren Hospital in Flint to comply with new recommendations stemming from a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak. A majority of the people who got sick and died during the Legionnaires' outbreak from 2014 to 2015 were patients at McLaren.
