State cutting Flint subsidies paying for water from Detroit
The state of Michigan is stopping a pair of financial lifelines that helped Flint residents through the city's water crisis. A year ago, Gov. Rick Snyder signed legislation reimbursing Flint residents who were charged for water they could not safely drink.
