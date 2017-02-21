St. Joseph residents to get bottled w...

St. Joseph residents to get bottled water through September

A new report says it's likely to be another eight months before St Joseph residents can drink tap water. The state has provided bottled water since mid-December, because high lead levels were found at about one-quarter of the homes.

