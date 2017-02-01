Spies in the sky: the answer to stopp...

Spies in the sky: the answer to stopping archaeological looting?

A new project asks volunteers to scan satellite photos of Peru for both signs of looting and undiscovered archaeological sites. An archaeologist hailed as a modern-day "Indiana Jones" wants more eyes in the sky to stop the looting of historic cultural sites worldwide, starting with ruins left behind by the Incans and other indigenous civilizations in the Peruvian highlands and coastal desert.

