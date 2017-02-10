Sound Off for Feb. 12: Dog parks are ...

Sound Off for Feb. 12: Dog parks are a bad idea, vet says

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

An article said the NFL is concerned over the proposed bathroom law in Texas and threatening to withhold future games. I guess this could be the part of the reason some of the the New England Patriots are refusing to go to the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Buck Rohde 20,823
Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi... Feb 6 Save children 1
Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07) Feb 5 Dia51 15
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Feb 4 Vickiegale 294
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Feb 1 Asia Aaron 91
News Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl... Jan 30 CRD 1
Train Jan '17 Sandy 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,486 • Total comments across all topics: 278,807,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC