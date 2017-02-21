Snyder advisor believes $20M in past Flint water loans will be forgiven
A top aide to Gov. Rick Snyder believes the state will arrange for the forgiveness of approximately $20 million in federal money borrowed for past Flint water projects by the city. Senior Advisor Rich Baird, in discussing continuing state support for the city last week, said Flint officials have sought forgiveness of Drinking Water Revolving Fund loans, "which I believe we will be able to facilitate."
