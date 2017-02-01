School to hold encore performance of Flint water crisis play
An encore performance of the play "Appointments: An Accountant of the Flint Water Crisis" is set for an encore performance this weekend after a recent three-day run. The play written by Carman-Ainsworth teachers Carrie Mattern, Jessyca Matthews and DeQuindra Renea, a former student, will be staged at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Carman-Ainsworth High School, 1300 N. Linden Road.
