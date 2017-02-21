Rookie Scoring Lifts Flint to 5-1 Holiday Victory in Guelph

Guelph, Ont. Rookie's Dennis Busby, Ty Dellandrea and Hunter Holmes each lit-the-lamp, Kole Sherwood recorded his 100th-career OHL point and Garrett Forrest made 29 saves in a 5-1 victory over the Guelph Storm before a sell-out crowd of more than 4,700 fans at the Sleeman Centre Monday afternoon.

