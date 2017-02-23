Revealed: The Twisted Version of Tikk...

Revealed: The Twisted Version of Tikkun Olam in Linda Sarsour's Playbook

A Palestinian-American activist who has voiced support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to help repair a St. Louis-area Jewish cemetery where at least 170 gravestones were toppled over the weekend. Linda Sarsour, who played a prominent role in organizing the Women's March on Washington following US President Donald Trump's inauguration in January and was a leading surrogate for US Senator Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries, started the fundraising campaign with activist Tarek El-Messidi to raise $20,000 for repairs.

