Revealed: The Twisted Version of Tikkun Olam in Linda Sarsour's Playbook
A Palestinian-American activist who has voiced support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to help repair a St. Louis-area Jewish cemetery where at least 170 gravestones were toppled over the weekend. Linda Sarsour, who played a prominent role in organizing the Women's March on Washington following US President Donald Trump's inauguration in January and was a leading surrogate for US Senator Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries, started the fundraising campaign with activist Tarek El-Messidi to raise $20,000 for repairs.
