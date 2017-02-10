Restoring a 1920s Theater to Revitalize Flint's Downtown
Closed for almost two decades, the historic Capitol Theatre in Flint, Michigan, is being restored and reopened as a cultural hub. This January, the 1928 Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Michigan, started to look more like its old self, when a blue blade sign proclaiming "CAPITOL" was added to its faA ade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,819
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Feb 6
|Save children
|1
|Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07)
|Feb 5
|Dia51
|15
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Feb 4
|Vickiegale
|294
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 1
|Asia Aaron
|91
|Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl...
|Jan 30
|CRD
|1
|Train
|Jan '17
|Sandy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC