Restoring a 1920s Theater to Revitali...

Restoring a 1920s Theater to Revitalize Flint's Downtown

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hyperallergic

Closed for almost two decades, the historic Capitol Theatre in Flint, Michigan, is being restored and reopened as a cultural hub. This January, the 1928 Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Michigan, started to look more like its old self, when a blue blade sign proclaiming "CAPITOL" was added to its faA ade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 min anybody anywhere 20,819
Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi... Feb 6 Save children 1
Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07) Feb 5 Dia51 15
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Feb 4 Vickiegale 294
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Feb 1 Asia Aaron 91
News Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl... Jan 30 CRD 1
Train Jan '17 Sandy 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,767,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC