Police identify West Branch-area homicide victim

An Alger man killed around the time a Flint man, claiming to have done the deed, barricaded himself in a West Branch-area hotel room has been identified as 57-year-old William Joseph Shanks. Shanks was killed at his home in the 4700 block of Rifle River Trail in Alger, according to the Ogemaw County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.