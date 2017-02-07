Police identify West Branch-area homicide victim
An Alger man killed around the time a Flint man, claiming to have done the deed, barricaded himself in a West Branch-area hotel room has been identified as 57-year-old William Joseph Shanks. Shanks was killed at his home in the 4700 block of Rifle River Trail in Alger, according to the Ogemaw County Prosecutor's Office.
