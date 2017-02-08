Police dog found safe by resident after search including helicopter
A state police K-9 that went missing Wednesday, Feb. 8 from a Grand Blanc Township home has been found. The German Sheperd named Jax left his handler's yard Wednesday afternoon which led police on a search for the dog that included use of a state police helicopter already working in Flint for the evening.
