Plane lands safely after emergency crews put on alert
A Delta Airlines flight landed safely after an alert went out Sunday afternoon for a plane with an issue coming into Bishop Airport. Flint Township police responded and firefighters were placed on alert around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 for the incident.
