Pair arrested after burglaries, thefts at trio of businesses

A 24-year-old Fenton resident and 41-year-old Flint resident were arrested in connection with a rash of burglaries and thefts from a trio of Lapeer County businesses. The burglaries and thefts reportedly took place Thursday, Feb. 2 at North Branch Food Center in North Branch, Hickory Place Car Wash in Deerfield Township, and a car wash in Metamora Township.

