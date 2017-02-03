Pair arrested after burglaries, thefts at trio of businesses
A 24-year-old Fenton resident and 41-year-old Flint resident were arrested in connection with a rash of burglaries and thefts from a trio of Lapeer County businesses. The burglaries and thefts reportedly took place Thursday, Feb. 2 at North Branch Food Center in North Branch, Hickory Place Car Wash in Deerfield Township, and a car wash in Metamora Township.
