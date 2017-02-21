Oppose Pruitt's appointment to EPA
Flint, Michigan is an example of what can go wrong for the entire nation when rules and regulations are not put in place or followed. Current regulations did not protect the people of Flint, Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Thu
|Faith
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 20
|Philbert
|3
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 20
|Philbert
|3
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Feb 18
|Faith
|1
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Feb 6
|Save children
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC