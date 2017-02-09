Officials admit to taking cash in trash hauler corruption case

Two elected trustees pleaded guilty this week in a corruption case involving a trash hauler that once sought to contract with Flint to haul the city's garbage. Christopher Craigmiles, a New Haven Trustee, admitted that he took a $5,000 bribe from an undercover FBI agent in exchange for his vote on the future of contract from a company identified in court records as "Company A." Former New Haven Trustee, Brettt Harris, also admitted taking $11,0000 from the same agent.

