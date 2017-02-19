No, Hillary Clinton Did Not 'Give' Ru...

No, Hillary Clinton Did Not 'Give' Russia Uranium

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

It is common to see letters from the pro-Hillary Clinton crowd and columns by Morehead State University professor Jack Weir bemoaning the fact that Clinton lost the Electoral College vote, as established by the election rules, although she received more popular votes than did Donald Trump . We had Hillary Clinton give Russian Federation 20 percent of the uranium in our country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This is want my Daddy said ...... 6 hr Philbert 3
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! 6 hr Philbert 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun mexico 20,845
News Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis... Sat Faith 1
Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11) Feb 14 N R Tate 4
Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi... Feb 6 Save children 1
Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07) Feb 5 Dia51 15
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC