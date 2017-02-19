No, Hillary Clinton Did Not 'Give' Russia Uranium
It is common to see letters from the pro-Hillary Clinton crowd and columns by Morehead State University professor Jack Weir bemoaning the fact that Clinton lost the Electoral College vote, as established by the election rules, although she received more popular votes than did Donald Trump . We had Hillary Clinton give Russian Federation 20 percent of the uranium in our country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|6 hr
|Philbert
|3
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|6 hr
|Philbert
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|mexico
|20,845
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Sat
|Faith
|1
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Feb 6
|Save children
|1
|Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07)
|Feb 5
|Dia51
|15
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC