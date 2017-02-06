Mott Community College closes for par...

Mott Community College closes for part of day after threat

Mott Community College in Michigan says it's closing for part of the day after a threat was made related to the school. College spokeswoman Dawn Hibbard says the "active shooter threat" was made Monday morning and all of the Flint-based community college's locations were closed until early afternoon.

