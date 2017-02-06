Mott Community College closes for part of day after threat
Mott Community College in Michigan says it's closing for part of the day after a threat was made related to the school. College spokeswoman Dawn Hibbard says the "active shooter threat" was made Monday morning and all of the Flint-based community college's locations were closed until early afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|3 hr
|Save children
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07)
|Sun
|Dia51
|15
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Feb 4
|Vickiegale
|294
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 1
|Asia Aaron
|91
|Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl...
|Jan 30
|CRD
|1
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC